Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Trailer Is Here to Educate You About Thumbs, Lemonade-ing and Ghost Pottery

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Girlboss

Girlboss' Britt Robertson Explains What Exactly the Title of Her Show Means

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Drags Matt Damon Into United Airlines' Bad Press

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3

Netflix

The times, they are a-changing for Kimmy Schmidt. The first full trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season three is here, highlighting the humor you've come to know and love from the series created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, as well as some big changes: Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is going to college—and getting a divorce! She'll need Jacqueline's (Jane Krakowski) help with that paperwork.

But that's not the only new twist in the misadventures of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt characters: Lillian (Carol Kane) breaks up with Robert Durst (Fred Armisen), Titus (Tituss Burgess) returns from his cruise job under mysterious circumstances and things with Mikey (Mike Carlsen) are not exactly in the honeymoon phase anymore. Titus isn't overacting, he's Lemonade-ing.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The best lines from the season three trailer are:

"After high school most white girls go to college." – Lillian.

"How awesome is this place? Even if they don't have recess, which is fine. It's fine. Recess is for babies." – Kimmy

"Oh no. He killed you and now you're a ghost? I don't want to make sexy pottery with you." – Titus.

"Everybody's gay, Kimmy, it's the ‘90s!" – Titus.

"I'm not overreacting, I'm Lemonade-ing." – Titus.

"Oh, come on! Thumbs are for hitchhiking and being Fonzi." – Kimmy.

Guest stars this season include Laura Dern, Rachel Dratch, Daveed Diggs, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph. Along with the returning Armisen and Carlsen, Anna Camp, Josh Charles, David Cross, Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris also return.

All episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premiere Friday, May 19 on Netflix.

TAGS/ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Ellie Kemper , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again