The times, they are a-changing for Kimmy Schmidt. The first full trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season three is here, highlighting the humor you've come to know and love from the series created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, as well as some big changes: Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is going to college—and getting a divorce! She'll need Jacqueline's (Jane Krakowski) help with that paperwork.
But that's not the only new twist in the misadventures of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt characters: Lillian (Carol Kane) breaks up with Robert Durst (Fred Armisen), Titus (Tituss Burgess) returns from his cruise job under mysterious circumstances and things with Mikey (Mike Carlsen) are not exactly in the honeymoon phase anymore. Titus isn't overacting, he's Lemonade-ing.
"After high school most white girls go to college." – Lillian.
"How awesome is this place? Even if they don't have recess, which is fine. It's fine. Recess is for babies." – Kimmy
"Oh no. He killed you and now you're a ghost? I don't want to make sexy pottery with you." – Titus.
"Everybody's gay, Kimmy, it's the ‘90s!" – Titus.
"I'm not overreacting, I'm Lemonade-ing." – Titus.
"Oh, come on! Thumbs are for hitchhiking and being Fonzi." – Kimmy.
Guest stars this season include Laura Dern, Rachel Dratch, Daveed Diggs, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin and Maya Rudolph. Along with the returning Armisen and Carlsen, Anna Camp, Josh Charles, David Cross, Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris also return.
All episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premiere Friday, May 19 on Netflix.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.