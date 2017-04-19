The times, they are a-changing for Kimmy Schmidt. The first full trailer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season three is here, highlighting the humor you've come to know and love from the series created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, as well as some big changes: Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is going to college—and getting a divorce! She'll need Jacqueline's (Jane Krakowski) help with that paperwork.

But that's not the only new twist in the misadventures of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt characters: Lillian (Carol Kane) breaks up with Robert Durst (Fred Armisen), Titus (Tituss Burgess) returns from his cruise job under mysterious circumstances and things with Mikey (Mike Carlsen) are not exactly in the honeymoon phase anymore. Titus isn't overacting, he's Lemonade-ing.