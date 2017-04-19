Julia Roberts Is the World's Most Beautiful (and Most Fashionable) Woman—Look Back at Her Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: Julia Roberts, Red Carpet

Isa Saiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Did you hear the news? Julia Roberts was just dubbed People's 2017 World's Most Beautiful Woman, again.

In honor of this joyous and incredibly well-deserved moment (who else is dying to know that skincare routine?), we're taking a look back on the pretty woman's most glamorous and iconic red carpet moments of all time. After all, there have been many.

Remember the ultra-glam Armani Privé Cannes moment (seen above)? Or what about that killer Givenchy one-piece with a plunging neckline she wore to the SAG Awards in 2015? Epic fashion moments like these are why we love the star (and her style).

So click here to see our favorite looks from all her past years in the spotlight.

Photos

Julia Roberts' Most Glamorous Red Carpet Moments

