Congrats to Serena Williams!

The 35-year-old greatest active female tennis star and 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed Wednesday she is pregnant with her first child. She posted on her Snapchat a selfie of her showcasing her baby bump in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, with the caption "20 weeks."

Serena had revealed in late December on Reddit that she is engaged to the social network's co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

The two have recently been vacationing in Tulum, Mexico—guess you could call it a babymoon!

Serena recently posted on her Instagram page a sweet photo of her fiancé smiling while carrying her on a beach, writing, "My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry."