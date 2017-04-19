Serena Williams Is Pregnant With Her First Child, Shares Photo of Baby Bump

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Ashley Graham

Lab-Created Diamonds: Frost Yourself Like the Celebs for 50 Percent Less

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Concealer

How to Cover Dark Circles Like the Celebs

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, Baby Bump, Pregnant

Snapchat / Serena Williams

Congrats to Serena Williams!

The 35-year-old greatest active female tennis star and 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed Wednesday she is pregnant with her first child. She posted on her Snapchat a selfie of her showcasing her baby bump in a yellow one-piece swimsuit, with the caption "20 weeks."

Serena had revealed in late December on Reddit that she is engaged to the social network's co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

The two have recently been vacationing in Tulum, Mexico—guess you could call it a babymoon!

Serena recently posted on her Instagram page a sweet photo of her fiancé smiling while carrying her on a beach, writing, "My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry."

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian

Stuart C. Wilson, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The tennis star concealed her baby bump in a white top, paired with light blue denim cutoff jeans and a light gray coat.

She appeared to offer a pregnancy hint over the weekend, posting a selfie showing her looking tired and writing, "Fighting to get up this morning."

TAGS/ Serena Williams , Pregnancies , Sports , Life/Style , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again