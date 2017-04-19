Tom Brady to Skip New England Patriots' White House Visit

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Tom Brady is sitting out of the New England Patriots' White House visit.
The Super Bowl-winning team is set to meet President Donald Trump Wednesday, but Brady announced he would have to miss it because of "personal family matters."
"I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come," he said in the statement, via NFL's Ian Rapoport. "Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember.
"In light of some recent developments, I am unable to attend today's ceremony, as I am attending to some personal family matters. Hopefully, if we accomplish the goal of winning a championship in the future years, we will back on the South Lawn again soon. Have a great day!"
Brady celebrated his big win earlier this year with his family by his side, including mom Galynn Patricia Brady. He paid tribute to his family on social media shortly after the Patriots' victory.
"It takes a team. And so much love," he wrote. "#NeverStopBelieving."
Brady's mom has been battling cancer, so some believe his White House absence is about her health. In February, the NFL star opened up about her fight with the disease. "Mom is doing better," he told WEEl 93.7. "She's been through a lot and my dad's been through a lot. It's been a really hard year for them."
He confirmed his mother had been undergoing "intensive treatment," but added, "The prognosis is good."
Brady said having his mom at the Super Bowl was a "nice win for her" and hoped watching her son provided some good energy. "She's not quite through it yet, but hopefully there was some healing energy from our game," he said. "Hopefully she turns a corner and we all pray for that."