Happy birthday, Suri Cruise!

Katie Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise's daughter, their only child together, turned 11 Tuesday. The actress posed on her Instagram page a photo of a table with three small frosted cakes and colorful party hats on it, as well as a banner with "Happy Birthday" spray-painted in hot pink, covered in glitter.

"A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie," Holmes wrote, referring to her frequent nickname for Suri.

She also shared a black and white photo of a ceiling covered in helium balloons.