Happy birthday, Suri Cruise!
Katie Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise's daughter, their only child together, turned 11 Tuesday. The actress posed on her Instagram page a photo of a table with three small frosted cakes and colorful party hats on it, as well as a banner with "Happy Birthday" spray-painted in hot pink, covered in glitter.
"A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie," Holmes wrote, referring to her frequent nickname for Suri.
She also shared a black and white photo of a ceiling covered in helium balloons.
Suri is not pictured but has been a more frequent presence in her mother's Instagram feed in recent weeks. The actress rarely shares pics of the child, while both are often stalked by the paparazzi.
She recently posted images of the two with their family from an Easter Weekend trip to Florida.
Last December, Holmes posted photos of her and Suri celebrating her 38th birthday. They went bowling.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," Holmes told Town & Country in an interview published in its April 2017 issue.
"It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood," she added. "I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."