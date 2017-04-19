TMZ reported their split on Monday, saying sources claim they came under some pressure during the NBA season and amid reports that Carmelo will be traded from the Knicks.

However, Tuesday morning, reports broke that Carmelo allegedly impregnated another woman. Though sources around the NBA star say there is "no truth" to the pregnancy report, another insider close to La La told E! News the rumors are true.

"They are done. He got this woman pregnant," one source explained to us. "La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it."

The insider added that Carmelo was doing well "proving himself" to La La for a while, but when the pregnancy rumors started circulating, she was done.

"Carmelo did not tell La La," the source revealed. "She found out on her own, and at that point it was too late and Carmelo could not dig himself out of it. She still doesn't know the whole truth. He has been messing with strippers for a long time now."