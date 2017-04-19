Carmelo Anthony has reappeared after news of his reported separation from La La Anthony made headlines earlier this week.
The New York Knicks basketball player was photographed for the first time following the news early Tuesday morning while arriving at his home in New York City after a night out. He donned gray sweats and a darker-hued sweatshirt with red and white Nike shoes, partially covering his face by wearing his hood and a hat.
Later that day, he was spotted out again in NYC after spending some time with his 10-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, who he shares with La La.
Splash News
Interestingly enough, Carmelo was all smiles as he got into his custom red jeep, grinning while wearing a Tupac sweatshirt with gray sweats and a white hat.
Though he never really wore a ring throughout their marriage (he has a tattoo on his ring finger instead), it's worth noting he wasn't wearing it this time either. Similarly, La La stepped out on Tuesday without her ring as well.
The photos were taken just a day after news broke that the couple had reportedly separated following their seven-year marriage and 14-year relationship in total.
Ordonez/Sullivan / Splash News
TMZ reported their split on Monday, saying sources claim they came under some pressure during the NBA season and amid reports that Carmelo will be traded from the Knicks.
However, Tuesday morning, reports broke that Carmelo allegedly impregnated another woman. Though sources around the NBA star say there is "no truth" to the pregnancy report, another insider close to La La told E! News the rumors are true.
"They are done. He got this woman pregnant," one source explained to us. "La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it."
The insider added that Carmelo was doing well "proving himself" to La La for a while, but when the pregnancy rumors started circulating, she was done.
"Carmelo did not tell La La," the source revealed. "She found out on her own, and at that point it was too late and Carmelo could not dig himself out of it. She still doesn't know the whole truth. He has been messing with strippers for a long time now."
As we reported Monday, the couple is only separated for now as no one has filed for divorce just yet. Still, our source told us a reconciliation is unlikely.
"At this point La La is not willing to save their relationship," the source adds. "The hardest part is having her son hear all this."