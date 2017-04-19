You'll Never Guess How Much Jessica Simpson's Airport Outfit Costs

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

Imaginin' #NYC

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jessica Simpson's "casual" airport outfit costs roughly an arm and a leg. (No, really.)

The singer flew out of LAX yesterday wearing an ensemble that adds up to an estimated amount of $22,118.

In a colorful Etro blazer, vintage John Lennon tee, dark wash Frame flared jeans, embellished Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, paisley Miu Miu purse, orange Hermès Birkin bag and canvas-painted Gucci suitcase, Jessica's look puts Chrissy Teigen's $13,500 one to shame. (Fun fact: The Birkin alone is basically the cost of the supermodel's entire outfit.)

Interested in Jessica's lavish attire? Shop everything below!

Shop the Look

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Dolce & Gabbana Enchanted Beauties Collection Sunglasses, $2,000

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

1970s John Lennon Apple Records Mind Games Shirt, $700

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Etro Blazer, Was: $839, Now: $671

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Frame Forever Karlie Flared-Leg Palisades Denim Jeans, $239

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Miu Miu Paisley-Print Leather Cross-Body Bag, $1,990

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Hermès 50cm Birkin Bag, $13,000+

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Gucci Gran Turismo Leather-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Travel Trolley, $3,350

Can you believe it? 

