Jessica Simpson's "casual" airport outfit costs roughly an arm and a leg. (No, really.)

The singer flew out of LAX yesterday wearing an ensemble that adds up to an estimated amount of $22,118.

In a colorful Etro blazer, vintage John Lennon tee, dark wash Frame flared jeans, embellished Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, paisley Miu Miu purse, orange Hermès Birkin bag and canvas-painted Gucci suitcase, Jessica's look puts Chrissy Teigen's $13,500 one to shame. (Fun fact: The Birkin alone is basically the cost of the supermodel's entire outfit.)

