You'll Never Guess How Much Jessica Simpson's Airport Outfit Costs

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Harper's Bazaar, New York

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Irina Shayk

All About Irina Shayk's First Weeks of Motherhood and That Bikini Photo

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child Via Photo of Baby Bump

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Imaginin' #NYC

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jessica Simpson's "casual" airport outfit costs roughly an arm and a leg. (No, really.)

The singer flew out of LAX yesterday wearing an ensemble that adds up to an estimated amount of $22,118.

In a colorful Etro blazer, vintage John Lennon tee, dark wash Frame flared jeans, embellished Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, paisley Miu Miu purse, orange Hermès Birkin bag and canvas-painted Gucci suitcase, Jessica's look puts Chrissy Teigen's $13,500 one to shame. (Fun fact: The Birkin alone is basically the cost of the supermodel's entire outfit.)

Interested in Jessica's lavish attire? Shop everything below!

Photos

Under-$100 Sandals Perfect for Spring

Shop the Look

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Dolce & Gabbana Enchanted Beauties Collection Sunglasses, $2,000

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

1970s John Lennon Apple Records Mind Games Shirt, $700

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Etro Blazer, Was: $839, Now: $671

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Frame Forever Karlie Flared-Leg Palisades Denim Jeans, $239

Photos

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Miu Miu Paisley-Print Leather Cross-Body Bag, $1,990

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Hermès 50cm Birkin Bag, $13,000+

ESC: Airport Outfit, Jessica Simpson

Gucci Gran Turismo Leather-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Travel Trolley, $3,350

Can you believe it? 

TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Chrissy Teigen , John Lennon , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again