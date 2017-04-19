Jimmy Kimmel Drags Matt Damon Into United Airlines' Bad Press

Even though pretty much everyone considers Damon an A-Lister, there is one person who won't acknowledge him as Hollywood royalty: Jimmy Kimmel. And Tuesday night the late-night host brought his longtime feud with Damon to another level when he dragged him into United Airlines' bad press after the company received backlash for violently dragging a passenger off a flight. Kimmel aired a "new" commercial for the airline in which Damon provided the voice over.
The commercial started as a normal ad would, but then Damon went off script.
"I can't do this anymore because I know what it's like to get bumped. Trust me. I've been getting bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years and it takes a toll," Damon said as images of United Airlines flights displayed. "We're people, dammit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity—not told night after night, 'Oh there's somebody more important so take a hike.' No it's time to stand up—"
But then he was rudely cut off. "Hey, what are you doing?" Damon asked as the commercial continued.
"We need this seat," chimed in another voice over provided by Kimmel.
"What do you mean you need this seat?" Damon, growing angry, asked. "I'm doing a voiceover for your company."
"We need your cooperation, sir, we need this seat," said Kimmel, trying to keep calm.
"What do you mean 'sir?' I'm Matt Damon. I'm—Ow! Ow! Get your hands off me," Damon implored.
As sounds of Damon being bruised and battered continued in the background, Kimmel finished the commercial's voiceover. "Hi I'm Jimmy Kimmel inviting you to come fly the friendly skies."
But Damon wouldn't go down without a fight. "You people are animals!" he screamed.
