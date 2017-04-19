Jimmy Kimmel Drags Matt Damon Into United Airlines' Bad Press

"I can't do this anymore because I know what it's like to get bumped. Trust me. I've been getting bumped from Jimmy's show for the last eight years and it takes a toll," Damon said as images of United Airlines flights displayed. "We're people, dammit, and we deserve to be treated with dignity—not told night after night, 'Oh there's somebody more important so take a hike.' No it's time to stand up—"

But then he was rudely cut off. "Hey, what are you doing?" Damon asked as the commercial continued.

"We need this seat," chimed in another voice over provided by Kimmel.

"What do you mean you need this seat?" Damon, growing angry, asked. "I'm doing a voiceover for your company."