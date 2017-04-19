Netflix
Netflix
What exactly is a Girlboss? Besides a Netflix series created Pitch Perfect's Kay Cannon with Charlize Theron executive producing and starring Britt Robertson in a role inspired by Sophia Amoruso's best-selling book, a girlboss is "opinionated, confident, feisty," Cannon says.
"I think being a girlboss means being the boss of your own life," Cannon says.
The series follows Robertson as Sophia Amoruso, who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and by age 27 had built Nasty Gal into a fashion empire.
"Sometimes you freak out on a stranger. It's OK. It's easier to love each other if we can accept the fact that we're all a little f—ked up inside," Robertson says in the video above.
Sophia's a bit of a mess until she follows her passion for fashion.
"It's just feeling like you are happy in your own skin and living the life you want to live," Cannon says.
The cast also includes Johnny Simmons, Ellie Reed, Alphonso McAuley and Dean Norris. RuPaul Charles, Norm McDonald and Jim Rash also appear. In addition to Cannon and Theron, Amoruso, Laverne McKinnon, Beth Kono and Christian Ditter also serve as executive producers on Girlboss.
All 13 episodes of the first season premiere on Friday, April 21.