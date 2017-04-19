Kim Kardashian is making the best of a bad situation.
"The flu can be an amazing diet," she tweeted overnight. "So happy it came in time for the Met lol #6lbsdown." It's a sentiment Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) shared before attending the annual gala in the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada. In one memorable scene, the magazine assistant told Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), "I'm one stomach flu away from my goal weight."
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala will take place May 1 in New York City. Musicians Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams, plus Vogue's Anna Wintour, are the co-chairs.
This year, the gala's theme is "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons."
Kim is expected to attend the star-studded red carpet event, though she's yet to reveal which designer duds she plans to wear; in years past, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has worn looks by Balmain, Givenchy, Lanvin and Roberto Cavalli. Kim made her debut at the gala in 2013, and this will mark the 36-year-old reality star's fifth time attending the invite-only event.
Last year, Kim fully embraced the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme, as did her husband Kanye West (also in Balmain). "Leaving the house, my daughter [North West] was like, 'Mommy, I need that dress!'" Kim told E! News exclusively. "I was like, 'As soon as I'm home, you can have it...I just need it tonight, then it's [all yours]. You can wear it prom!'"
Before she hit the red carpet that night, Kim hit her goal weight of 135.8 lbs. Thanks to the Atkins diet and exercise, she lost all the weight she gained while pregnant with son Saint West.