Julia Roberts is a timeless beauty.

The 49-year-old actress has been named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World in People's May 1 issue, the magazine announced Wednesday. It marks Roberts' fifth time receiving the title. "I am very flattered," the Lancôme brand ambassador says of the honor. "It will become embarrassing. Right now, let's just keep it with flattering."

Roberts was just 23 years old when she first appeared on the cover of the World's Most Beautiful issue in 1991. "Was I old enough to be voted into this level of popularity?" she jokes. At the time, she felt "adorable and naïve and so happy to be invited to the party."

The actress also covered the issue in 2000, 2005 and 2010.

Back in the day, Roberts admits she struggled with her self-confidence.