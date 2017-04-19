How to Cover Dark Circles Like the Celebs

Late night?

Don't worry—you can look like you slept a whole eight hours when you really only slept three. How do you think mega models like Kendall Jenner go from the after-party to an early morning call time? The magic of concealer does it all: eye wrinkles, dark circles, puffy skin—it works wonders...if you do it right.

If you need coverage for those blue-toned bags, we broke down the basics, a.k.a. the E!ssential steps, you need for bright eyes.