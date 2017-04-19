How to Cover Dark Circles Like the Celebs

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Late night?
Don't worry—you can look like you slept a whole eight hours when you really only slept three. How do you think mega models like Kendall Jenner go from the after-party to an early morning call time? The magic of concealer does it all: eye wrinkles, dark circles, puffy skin—it works wonders...if you do it right.
If you need coverage for those blue-toned bags, we broke down the basics, a.k.a. the E!ssential steps, you need for bright eyes.
Step 1: Using your ring finger (because it uses the lightest pressure), lightly dot an eye cream, like 100% Pure Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, under your eyes to the very tip of your cheekbones.
Step 2: Apply makeup primer. We're fans of Urban Decay Self-Adjusting Complexion Primer because the formula color-corrects to your skin.
Step 3: Use either a brush or your finger to apply a hydrating concealer (in one shade lighter than your skin) in an upside-down triangle shape, from the inner and outer eye corners down to your cheekbones.
Tip: Opt for a product with skin-care properties, like Osmosis Age Defying Treatment Concealer, which contains vitamin E, shea butter and natural oils to soften lines and fill in pores.
Step 4: Use a beautyblender to dab in the concealer. Avoid rubbing!
Step 5: Using a damp makeup sponge, apply a translucent setting powder, like Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder, to set.
Here's looking at you.