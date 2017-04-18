Breaking records—and it's only day two!
Literally 48 hours ago, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released the remix to the chart-topping hit, "Despacito." Fast forward to tonight when the 23-year-old singer was performing at his concert at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico and he suddenly presents Fonsi. It's safe to say that their fans lost it, and we don't blame them!
The two performed the song sans Yankee but respectfully stopped midway through his part.
"Thank you so much. This guy, thank you so much for letting me get on the record. It's amazing!" Justin said about Fonsi after the performance. "I know you guys love this guy, give him a round of applause. I appreciate it."
And there are plenty of reasons to be thankful. A big one is that the audio-video premiere of the remix generated over 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours, making it the largest music video premiere of 2017 for the platform to date. Notably, the video surpassed Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" premiere.
In this remix, Justin starts off by singing in English, and the song then continues as it does on the original track until you are suddenly surprised by Bieber singing the chorus in Spanish. The Puerto Rican singer then sings his verse, which is also remixed in English—it's amazing.
The original version of "Despacito" is currently No. 44 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and its video has already generated over a billion views on YouTube.
Many fans are already wondering if they'll get to see these three perform this remix live at the 2017 Latin Billboard Awards on April 27 on Telemundo.
We're kind of wondering the same thing...