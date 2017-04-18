Breaking records—and it's only day two!

Literally 48 hours ago, Justin Bieber, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee released the remix to the chart-topping hit, "Despacito." Fast forward to tonight when the 23-year-old singer was performing at his concert at the Coliseo of Puerto Rico and he suddenly presents Fonsi. It's safe to say that their fans lost it, and we don't blame them!

The two performed the song sans Yankee but respectfully stopped midway through his part.