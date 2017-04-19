Fargo makes its triumphant return to FX tonight, and this time, Ewan McGregor is pulling double duty.
McGregor is playing two brothers who aren't twins and who, in fact, couldn't look more different. Their differences, as it turns out, are at the center of this new season, which also stars Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jim Gaffigan.
We talked to McGregor at FX's All-Star Upfront event earlier this month, and he explained that this season is based on a relatively simple backstory that will undoubtedly become complicated in the way every Fargo story does.
FX
"The basic premise of the story is there are two brothers whose father passed away when they were teenagers," McGregor tells E! News. "He leaves one brother a red corvette, and he leaves the other brother a stamp collection. ...The brother who's left with the stamp collection is the younger brother, Ray, and the older brother, Emmit, persuades his brother to swap. They swap, sort of against's Ray's wishes...and the older brother who now has the stamp collection goes on to be a multi-millionaire and have a hugely successful life, and his younger brother Ray is left with a red corvette and not a very satisfying life."
Ray obviously wants the life he was supposed to have, and that's where the story starts.
Of course, a big part of Fargo is the accent, and the Scottish actor has said before that it was difficult to master.
"It's a difficult accent to pull off. As a Brit, it's not an accent that we hear very often," he says. "It just took a lot of work. I worked very hard at it, and I'm comfortable with it now."
To hear more from McGregor, press play above!
Fargo premieres tonight at 10 p.m. on FX.