Fargo makes its triumphant return to FX tonight, and this time, Ewan McGregor is pulling double duty.

McGregor is playing two brothers who aren't twins and who, in fact, couldn't look more different. Their differences, as it turns out, are at the center of this new season, which also stars Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Jim Gaffigan.

We talked to McGregor at FX's All-Star Upfront event earlier this month, and he explained that this season is based on a relatively simple backstory that will undoubtedly become complicated in the way every Fargo story does.