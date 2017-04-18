New Prince Music Being Released Nearly One Year After His Death

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Turn up the nearest speakers Prince fans, because new music is here.
In honor of the one-year anniversary of the iconic singer's passing, RMA has released a new song titled "Deliverance" on iTunes and Apple Music.
The track is part of a special six-song EP titled DELIVERANCE that will be available this coming Friday. The EP disc version will also be released nationwide on June 2.
According to a press release, the six songs were recorded in the studio between 2006 and 2008 when Prince was an independent artist. The majority of sales will benefit Prince's estate.
"I believe ‘Deliverance' is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing. I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many," Paisley Park engineer Ian Boxill shared in a statement. "Prince once told me that he would go to bed every night thinking of ways to bypass major labels and get his music directly to the public."
He continued, "When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that's what Prince would have wanted."
The anniversary comes just a few weeks after Prince's sister Tyka Nelson appeared on the ABC special, People Icons: Gone Too Soon. During the interview, she claims that the "Little Red Corvette" singer predicted his death.
"About three years ago he called. He said, 'I think I've done everything I've come to do,'" Tyka claimed. "My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles. He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It's very clear."
On April 21, 2016, Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park compound. In June, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office revealed that the singer died of an accidental overdose.