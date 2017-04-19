Inside the Real Lives of Basketball Wives

Being married to an NBA star might seem like it would be all about perks and the lap of luxury, but the real life of a basketball wife isn't always so glamorous. Many basketball wives face challenges that other women, who are not married to man in the limelight, do not face.

Infidelity seems to be one major problem plaguing the lives of basketball wives. Due to the copious amount of away games, NBA players are always on the road which only lends itself to temptation and allure. Some women, like Vanessa Bryant, choose to stay after a cheating scandal, while other wives, like Eva Longoria, have walked away from their philandering fellas.

But even if their men don't cheat, basketball players' wives have to agree to a life where their partners are gone for a large chunk of the year. If you are in the NBA it means you have to leave your wife a lot and that's something that the wives of players know going into the marriage, but not every marriage (or every wife) can take the constant traveling year after year.