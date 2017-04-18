The game is on, and we're going to need a real life copy of it immediately.
Pretty Little Liars returned tonight, and it brought along a present, tied up with a big red bow. That present turned out to be a super high-tech board game (which we weirdly want to play), complete with cell phones and a little model of Rosewood, as well as important letters and the occasional sharp knife that could pop out at any time. If it were us, our first order of business would be to take this thing apart, but alas, it was not us.
The liars were still convinced Noel was behind it, but decided as a group that it probably contained a bomb and they were just simply not going to play. Obviously, that didn't last long, but first...
Spencer confronted her mom about Mary Drake's claims of being Spencer's real mother, and Veronica confirmed it. Apparently, Mary seduced Spencer's dad, who thought she was Jessica, and then found herself pregnant. Instead of letting the baby end up in the foster system, Veronica took in her husband's daughter as her own. She didn't witness the birth, but the baby was brought to her outside Radley.
After learning this, Spencer got a text from A.D. telling her to play the game if she wanted to get closer to her mother, so she played. The game had her play truth or dare, and then dared her to go pay Toby a visit at the hospital, where he was waiting for Yvonne to wake up from her coma.
Freeform
After visiting Toby and assuring him that his fiancee would wake up and they would all escape Rosewood eventually, Spencer went back to the game, and it rewarded her with a piece of the game and a letter Mary had written to her child, explaining that she did it all on purpose and asking for forgiveness.
The other girls were less than enthused about Spencer giving into the game, and Hanna even threatened to stab it before it suddenly started showing footage of the girls digging up Rollins. As usual, A.D.'s got blackmail.
Freeform
And in the midst of all this game play, the other liars had slightly less earth-shattering issues.
Ezra returned and asked Aria to stay, seemingly still planning on marrying her despite Nicole being alive. So even though Ezra hadn't yet found the way to tell Nicole about Aria, Aria tried to continue on as if everything was normal. She even visited a wedding business, which is where she ran into her old friend Holden.
Holden was a little disappointed to find out that Aria was engaged (to her old teacher, no less), but gave her the VIP treatment of wedding planning. Then, they ran into Ezra, who had to head to New York. Nicole's parents were apparently asking him to join them at Nicole's rehab center.
Who Is Pretty Little Liars' Biggest Bad? Watch the Cast Recreate Their Reactions to the Big Reveal
Freeform
Alison, meanwhile, wallowed in how terrible her life is right now (which to be fair...she's pregnant with her dead con man husband's baby) and got understandably upset that she now has to work with both Emily and Paige at school. Paige doesn't want Emily to get roped into Alison's perpetual victimhood, and Emily doesn't want Alison to kiss her again until she really wants to, and doesn't just want to make Emily stay with her.
Then there's Hanna, trying to make waves in the fashion industry. But she's getting help from Mona, whose help is sometimes helpful and sometimes not help at all, and she might be trying to steal Hanna's spotlight, maybe.
Finally, Jenna's having tea in a dark room, asking A.D. to tell her about the game. So A.D. drops a big braille book in her lap. We can't read it, but Jenna can of course, and she likes what she reads.
Soooo what do we think is the point of this game? Does "Winner take all" mean that one of the girls will win, or are they playing against A.D.? Do we all agree that the person who handed Jenna that book looked awfully womanly? Doesn't Hanna's fashion designer storyline seem kinda trivial compared to everyone else's storylines?
Please share your theories, thoughts, and concerns with the class!
Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.