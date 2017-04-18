The game is on, and we're going to need a real life copy of it immediately.

Pretty Little Liars returned tonight, and it brought along a present, tied up with a big red bow. That present turned out to be a super high-tech board game (which we weirdly want to play), complete with cell phones and a little model of Rosewood, as well as important letters and the occasional sharp knife that could pop out at any time. If it were us, our first order of business would be to take this thing apart, but alas, it was not us.

The liars were still convinced Noel was behind it, but decided as a group that it probably contained a bomb and they were just simply not going to play. Obviously, that didn't last long, but first...