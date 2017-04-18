It's a question that has kept millions of Chris Pratt followers captivated.
As the actor continues filming the Jurassic World sequel, people can't get enough of his important Instagram challenge titled What's My Snack?
The hashtag has taken off in more ways than one. In fact, Chris even decided to rap one of the LOL-worthy segments.
In between eating olive oil pistachio cake and drinking cacao baobab banana chia, Chris sat down with E! News in support of his new movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Our very own Will Marfuggi decided to turn the tables on the beloved Hollywood actor in a game we also like to call "What's My Snack."
With blindfolds on, Chris was introduced to six different snacks that he must identify through the power of smell and touch. So how did he do?
Marvel Studios
A perfect freakin' score!
From kale chips and pop tarts to dried strawberries and gummy bears, Chris is nothing short of a master of snacks.
Games aside, there's plenty of proof that all these wild and unconventional food items are paying off. In a recent teaser for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Chris found himself revealing his toned abs after ripping his shirt off.
Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was far less impressed, telling Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris), "You're insufferable." Some fans may beg to differ.
In a recent interview, however, Zoe couldn't help but gush about the Chris you see on and off screen.
"Whoever doesn't love Chris Pratt is crazy! He's one of my favorite actors that I've ever had the opportunity to work with," Zoe gushed to E! News' Zuri Hall. "I think that what makes him a very special actor is his humanity."
She continued, "He's such a great guy, he's so open and he's really naturally funny."
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres everywhere on May 5.
To hear more from Chris and the talented cast, watch E! News this week at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.