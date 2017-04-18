It's a question that has kept millions of Chris Pratt followers captivated.

As the actor continues filming the Jurassic World sequel, people can't get enough of his important Instagram challenge titled What's My Snack?

The hashtag has taken off in more ways than one. In fact, Chris even decided to rap one of the LOL-worthy segments.

In between eating olive oil pistachio cake and drinking cacao baobab banana chia, Chris sat down with E! News in support of his new movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Our very own Will Marfuggi decided to turn the tables on the beloved Hollywood actor in a game we also like to call "What's My Snack."

With blindfolds on, Chris was introduced to six different snacks that he must identify through the power of smell and touch. So how did he do?