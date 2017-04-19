What to Wear to Stagecoach 2017

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Is Pregnant With Her First Child, Shares Photo of Baby Bump

ESC: Ashley Graham

Lab-Created Diamonds: Frost Yourself Like the Celebs for 50 Percent Less

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Stagecoach Guide

Stagecoach is a week away. Have any ideas as to what you'll be wearing yet?

When it comes to fashion, the 10-year-old festival (who's headliners have been everyone from Carrie Underwood to Miranda Lambert to this year's Shania Twain) is not as kitschy or Western-themed as you might think. Sure, in the early days you could expect hardcore country music fans to appear in authentic cowboy hats and overstated belt buckles. However, the current audience (i.e. you and your BFFs) is a little less literal in their interpretation of "country." These days you see people paying much closer attention to what they wear, mixing in bohemian, pinup and vintage styles, turning out some amazing looks," said the festival's director Stacy Vee.

Just make sure to bring options. "You never know what you'll feel like wearing that day and you'll want outfits that transition well from day to night (thank goodness cowboy boots look good with everything)," said the festival vet. 

Here's how you dress like a country music fan, 2017 edition. 

Photos

This, Not That: These Are the Best Festival-Worthy Hairstyles

On the festival trends that never go out of style… "I'm really into denim everything. I'm also big on gingham shirts and dresses, checked shirts, tall and short boots, rompers, boho tops and peasant dresses. None of these looks get old and they are all so much fun and adorable to wear."

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Stella McCartney Linda Stretch-Denim Dress, $800

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Topshop Moto Gingham Pinafore Dress, $75

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Joie Print Boho Dress, $188

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Ariat Santos Boots, $200

Photos

Every Denim Jacket You Need This Spring

On the items she packs every year… "Lots of vintage wear. I always bring my brown and white gingham sundress that buttons up in the front, vintage cowboy boots, a red lipstick, high-waisted jeans and a white T-shirt. (A red bandana is also a must!)"

On how to jazz up a white T… "Easy! Tie your bandana around your neck or add a cute western-style belt."

On the new purchases she's excited to bring this year… "I have some really sassy new ankle boots and a '70s denim vest with red buttons and red palm trees embroidered on them. Oh, and I just got an amazing pair of overalls I can't wait to wear."

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

T by Alexander Wang Stretch-Jersey T-Shirt, $85

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

H&M Straight High Waist Jeans, $50

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

& Other Stories Palm Breeze Bandana, $19

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

B-Low the Belt Embossed Western Belt, $168

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Rag & Bone Paz Crop Flare Overalls, $325

Photos

Under-$100 Sandals Perfect for Spring

On the items you can re-wear every day of the festival… "It's very non-country, but usually (at some point) I slip on some white Keds. It's so much walking (I try and watch every single act for at least a song or two). I'm averaging eight miles a day, easy."

On what to wear when it gets cold at night… "A jean jacket always works. So does a plaid shirt tied at the waist! I usually don't have full outfit changes, but it's certainly tempting."

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Keds Champion Oxford Sneakers, $45

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Pretty Little Thing Aymeline Light Wash Distressed Oversized Denim Jacket, $79

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Topshop Petite Check Shirt, $48

Photos

Grass-Friendly Footwear—Perfect for Festival Season

On what accessories you should bring… "Cross-body bags, cute backpacks and straw bags would be my pick. Anything that is comfortable to carry around all day is perfect. Also smart to bring: sunnies and a hat."

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Foley + Corinna Dahlia Backpack, $358

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Sophie Anderson Flores Basket Bag, $285

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Sonix Ace Sunglasses, $98

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Brixton Wesley Fedora, $57

Photos

Embroidered Denim, the Celeb Way

On festival beauty… "I keep it pretty minimal apart from a red lipstick. I do however spray my face with rose water constantly to stay hydrated. And, now that I think of it, I see a lot of cat eyeliner, which I also love."

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

MAC Lipstick in Lady Danger, $17

ESC: Stagecoach Packing Guide

Heritage Rosewater & Glycerin Face Mist, $5

We love country music, too, but half the fun is dressing the part. Is it not? 

TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Miranda Lambert , Shania Twain , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Festivals
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again