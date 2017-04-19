What to Wear to Stagecoach 2017

Stagecoach is a week away. Have any ideas as to what you'll be wearing yet?
When it comes to fashion, the 10-year-old festival (who's headliners have been everyone from Carrie Underwood to Miranda Lambert to this year's Shania Twain) is not as kitschy or Western-themed as you might think. Sure, in the early days you could expect hardcore country music fans to appear in authentic cowboy hats and overstated belt buckles. However, the current audience (i.e. you and your BFFs) is a little less literal in their interpretation of "country." These days you see people paying much closer attention to what they wear, mixing in bohemian, pinup and vintage styles, turning out some amazing looks," said the festival's director Stacy Vee.
Just make sure to bring options. "You never know what you'll feel like wearing that day and you'll want outfits that transition well from day to night (thank goodness cowboy boots look good with everything)," said the festival vet.
Here's how you dress like a country music fan, 2017 edition.
On the festival trends that never go out of style… "I'm really into denim everything. I'm also big on gingham shirts and dresses, checked shirts, tall and short boots, rompers, boho tops and peasant dresses. None of these looks get old and they are all so much fun and adorable to wear."
Joie Print Boho Dress, $188
Ariat Santos Boots, $200
On the items she packs every year… "Lots of vintage wear. I always bring my brown and white gingham sundress that buttons up in the front, vintage cowboy boots, a red lipstick, high-waisted jeans and a white T-shirt. (A red bandana is also a must!)"
On how to jazz up a white T… "Easy! Tie your bandana around your neck or add a cute western-style belt."
On the new purchases she's excited to bring this year… "I have some really sassy new ankle boots and a '70s denim vest with red buttons and red palm trees embroidered on them. Oh, and I just got an amazing pair of overalls I can't wait to wear."
On the items you can re-wear every day of the festival… "It's very non-country, but usually (at some point) I slip on some white Keds. It's so much walking (I try and watch every single act for at least a song or two). I'm averaging eight miles a day, easy."
On what to wear when it gets cold at night… "A jean jacket always works. So does a plaid shirt tied at the waist! I usually don't have full outfit changes, but it's certainly tempting."
On what accessories you should bring… "Cross-body bags, cute backpacks and straw bags would be my pick. Anything that is comfortable to carry around all day is perfect. Also smart to bring: sunnies and a hat."
Sonix Ace Sunglasses, $98
On festival beauty… "I keep it pretty minimal apart from a red lipstick. I do however spray my face with rose water constantly to stay hydrated. And, now that I think of it, I see a lot of cat eyeliner, which I also love."
We love country music, too, but half the fun is dressing the part. Is it not?