What to Wear to Stagecoach 2017

Stagecoach is a week away. Have any ideas as to what you'll be wearing yet?

When it comes to fashion, the 10-year-old festival (who's headliners have been everyone from Carrie Underwood to Miranda Lambert to this year's Shania Twain) is not as kitschy or Western-themed as you might think. Sure, in the early days you could expect hardcore country music fans to appear in authentic cowboy hats and overstated belt buckles. However, the current audience (i.e. you and your BFFs) is a little less literal in their interpretation of "country." These days you see people paying much closer attention to what they wear, mixing in bohemian, pinup and vintage styles, turning out some amazing looks," said the festival's director Stacy Vee.

Just make sure to bring options. "You never know what you'll feel like wearing that day and you'll want outfits that transition well from day to night (thank goodness cowboy boots look good with everything)," said the festival vet.

Here's how you dress like a country music fan, 2017 edition.