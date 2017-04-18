Getty Images
Ladies and gentlemen, there's a baby boom in The Hills of Los Angeles.
For all those not up to date on their pop culture, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad are all pregnant and expecting their first child with their respective husbands.
During an appearance Tuesday morning on the KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles, entertainment reporter and 102.7 KIISFM DJ JoJo Wright couldn't help but address the pattern in The Hills group.
"Everybody in your crew is pregnant," he joked. "What is going on?"
"It's crazy. You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan," Whitney joked. " Just totally a coincidence and it's been really awesome."
"It's cool to be working with someone and also have that support too," she continued. "You have your good days, your bad days and they really know what you're going through."
When JoJo suggested a reality show involving the off-spring of The Hills, Whitney simply laughed and shared, "I don't know."
Some cast members can already call themselves proud moms. Both Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge are parents to little ones of their own.
In fact, Audrina couldn't help but share her excitement back in February when Lauren and Whitney's pregnancy announcements were already announced.
"The five main Hills girls are all married or pregnant or moms," the PREY SWIM swimwear designer shared with us. "Being a mom is the best thing in the world so I'm really excited for them."
As Whitney continues her pregnancy journey, the fashion designer is also staying busy with work. She recently launched her new flower delivery service called bloom2Bloom. She also continues to keep fans updated on her pregnancy with her YouTube series.
"I really am SUPER excited for this little nugget to pop out," Whitney shared on Instagram. "I'm starting to get prepared and buying things little by little."