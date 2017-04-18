Ladies and gentlemen, there's a baby boom in The Hills of Los Angeles.

For all those not up to date on their pop culture, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad are all pregnant and expecting their first child with their respective husbands.

During an appearance Tuesday morning on the KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles, entertainment reporter and 102.7 KIISFM DJ JoJo Wright couldn't help but address the pattern in The Hills group.

"Everybody in your crew is pregnant," he joked. "What is going on?"

"It's crazy. You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan," Whitney joked. " Just totally a coincidence and it's been really awesome."