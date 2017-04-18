Consider our hearts completely melted.

Country superstar Faith Hill took to Instagram on Tuesday with a video that will have you reaching for the nearest box of tissues. As Hill and hubby Tim McGraw continue traverse the nation on their Soul2Soul: The World Tour, one little girl named Rosie received the surprise of a lifetime when she was asked to belt a tune with her musical idol.

After sending Faith a video of herself singing one of the chart-topper's hit, the young fan and her family were brought backstage to see Faith, but the unforgettable meeting didn't end there.

"You just made my day when I saw your little video. You're precious," Hill told Rosie, who was overcome with joy to come face-to-face with the celeb.