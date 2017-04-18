Grab the Tissues! We Guarantee You'll Get the Chills After Seeing Faith Hill Sing With Her Youngest Fan

by McKenna Aiello |

A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

Consider our hearts completely melted. 

Country superstar Faith Hill took to Instagram on Tuesday with a video that will have you reaching for the nearest box of tissues. As Hill and hubby Tim McGraw continue traverse the nation on their Soul2Soul: The World Tour, one little girl named Rosie received the surprise of a lifetime when she was asked to belt a tune with her musical idol. 

After sending Faith a video of herself singing one of the chart-topper's hit, the young fan and her family were brought backstage to see Faith, but the unforgettable meeting didn't end there. 

"You just made my day when I saw your little video. You're precious," Hill told Rosie, who was overcome with joy to come face-to-face with the celeb.

Photos

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

The adorable youngster then asked Hill if the two could perform "Mississippi Girls" together, and let's just say this duet might give any Faith-Tim collaboration a run for its money. Faith and Rosie sang their hearts out, and at the end of the chorus, the precious pair shared a tear-filled embrace. 

"Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl. #soul2soul #speaktoagirl," Faith captioned the moment.

Aww!

Watch the must-see "Mississippi Girls" rendition in the video above, and tell us in the comments: Did you get the chills?!

