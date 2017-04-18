First comes home renovation then comes marriage. At least for Drew Scott!
Property Brothers is getting another spinoff at HGTV, the network announced on Tuesday. Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House will debut in November 2017 and find Drew and fiancée Linda Phan renovated their first home together in Los Angeles, with the help of his identical twin brother Jonathan Scott, of course.
"HGTV fans have followed Drew and Linda's relationship over the years and we are all more than ready to see them finally seal the deal and move into a new home," John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country, said in a statement. "We may not get a wedding invitation but, with Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House, all of us will get a front row seat to the most important renovation and reveal that the guys have ever done."
The four one-hour episodes will document the brothers' most personal journey to date as they team with Linda to make design decisions, face huge renovation hurdles and pull out all the stops in order to complete the ambitious project in time for their wedding rehearsal dinner, which will take place at their new home.
Drew, 38, proposed to his longtime girlfriend in December 2016, with a rep for the HGTV star telling E! News, "They are very excited!" The couple met in 2010 at a Toronto Fashion Week event.
Drew's Honeymoon House is the latest spinoff for the twins, as their Property Brothers' slate also included Brother Vs. Brother, Buying and Selling, Brothers Take New Orleans and more.
Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House will premiere November 2017 on HGTV.