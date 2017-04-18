First comes home renovation then comes marriage. At least for Drew Scott!

Property Brothers is getting another spinoff at HGTV, the network announced on Tuesday. Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House will debut in November 2017 and find Drew and fiancée Linda Phan renovated their first home together in Los Angeles, with the help of his identical twin brother Jonathan Scott, of course.

"HGTV fans have followed Drew and Linda's relationship over the years and we are all more than ready to see them finally seal the deal and move into a new home," John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production for HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country, said in a statement. "We may not get a wedding invitation but, with Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House, all of us will get a front row seat to the most important renovation and reveal that the guys have ever done."