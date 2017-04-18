Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for UNICEF
Matt Lauer is opening about the woman who raised him.
In an essay for Men's Health magazine just in time for Mother's Day, the Today show co-host praises Marilyn Lauer, 87, for her bravery and strength amidst life's low points.
"My mother is a strong woman, eager to stand up for herself and her family,'' he described, via Today. "Her strength comes from being tested by life's unpredictability. It comes from soldiering on for her children, even when she might rather have given up."
"I know it hasn't always come easily," Matt continued, referencing his parent's divorce and father's 1997 death, before adding, "but I also know it's her greatest gift."
The journalist also shared a moving anecdote about son Jack Lauer's relationship with his grandmother, who he revealed has difficulty with sight and mobility.
"As I listened to them talk, I marveled at the way she focused on him, connected with him and questioned him, and teased him in a loving way," Matt wrote of the 15-year-old. "I couldn't help but think how lucky he is to be her grandson and how lucky I am to be her son."
It suddenly sounds like a great time to call our moms! The May issue of Men's Health is on newsstands now.
