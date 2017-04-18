Matt Lauer is opening about the woman who raised him.

In an essay for Men's Health magazine just in time for Mother's Day, the Today show co-host praises Marilyn Lauer, 87, for her bravery and strength amidst life's low points.

"My mother is a strong woman, eager to stand up for herself and her family,'' he described, via Today. "Her strength comes from being tested by life's unpredictability. It comes from soldiering on for her children, even when she might rather have given up."

"I know it hasn't always come easily," Matt continued, referencing his parent's divorce and father's 1997 death, before adding, "but I also know it's her greatest gift."