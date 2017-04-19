Enough is enough for Kris Jenner.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris reveals her frustration with ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner after reading an advance copy of her forthcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
"I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time," she tells daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.
"But yet, he stayed married to you the longest," Kim responds. "So, it doesn't make sense."
"None of it makes sense," the 61-year-old momager continues. "Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?"
She then recalls talking to Caitlyn about her identity years ago during their marriage. "I was curious and said, 'What the hell is going on?' She said, 'You just would never understand,'" Kris remembers. "And then, all through the book, Kris knew. 'Kris knew before I even made love to her.' I'm like, 'What?'"
From the looks of concern and disbelief on their faces, Kim and Khloe seem sympathetic toward their mother and her heartache over the situation.
"My mom's been putting in so much effort trying so hard to have a good relationship for their kids together," Kim explains in her confessional. "Caitlyn has every right to feel however she feels, but why bring my mom into it one more time? I just feel so bad for my mom."
"I really tried hard to improve the relationship and spend a little bit of time, thinking maybe there's something here that I'm not seeing," Kris admits. "I've done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn't give a s--t. So, I'm done."
She adds, "I've never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life."
See Kris' sad confession in the above sneak peek.
