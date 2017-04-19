Winning an Oscar used to be the end-all and be-all of an actor's career. Nowadays, Hollywood may just be the launching pad to something much, much bigger.

It's been 18 years since Gwyneth Paltrowwon her Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, a crowning achievement at only 26 years old—one that usually ensures the descriptor "Oscar winner" precedes an actor's name at some point in every story about her forever after.

But for at least the last several years, Paltrow is more likely to be referred to (putting aside all interest in her personal life for a moment) as the founder of goop. Goop goddess. Goop guru. Lifestyle maven. The second coming of Martha Stewart.

Martha Stewart even tweeted, in 2011, "Is Gwyneth the next Martha?" (Martha wasn't quite as supportive as goop started to grow...)