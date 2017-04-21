If Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decide to use a surrogate to have a third child, they already have a volunteer!

Kim has talked openly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about wanting to have a third child, and after learning from her doctor that it's not safe for her to get pregnant again, she admitted that surrogacy is now her "reality."

And during an exclusive interview with Shawna Craig, the star of E!'s Second Wives Club talked to E! News about being a surrogate for the couple. Shawna was actually the surrogate for her husband Lorenzo Lamas' daughter Shayne Lamas back in 2015 and now Shawna told us she'd want to be a surrogate again.

"110 percent," Shawna said when asked if she would want to carry another child. "No kids for me, but 110% I've actually had some people asking me to carry."