Wow. Was this Kim Richards' audition to get a diamond back in her hand at the start of next season or what?
We knew the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did not come to play during her appearance on the season seven reunion special, thanks to the shocking preview involving her returning Lisa Rinna's gift stuffed bunny meant for her grandson, but we had no idea just how deeply Kim would leave Rinna gutted. And her appearance isn't even over yet. We've still got part three to look forward to!
Perhaps what was so jaw-droppingly savage about the whole thing is that Kim's whole dramatic gift exchange came immediately after she finished insisting that she believed Rinna had a huge heart and promising "I think there's big hopes for us." After the bunny stunt, we're not so sure.
Granted, she didn't segue right into giving the gift back all on her own accord—Andy Cohen prompted the moment by reading a viewer question about the gift in question—but it's not like Kim didn't have the prop ready and waiting right behind the couch. She came with the intention to rattle Rinna, knock her down a peg, and prove that not all apologies are so easily accepted.
Kim Richards Joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion for a Savage and Awkward Exchange With Lisa Rinna
Eileen Davidson, ever the Rinna supporter, was having none of Kim's antics, pointing out the whatever negative energy Kim felt the bunny was gifted with was equally matched in its return. "What do you think returning the bunny at the reunion means?" she asked the woman who once, out of nowhere, called her a beast. (#neverforget) "Send it back in the mail." Meanwhile, Kim's sister Kyle Richards looked like she might gnaw all of her fingers off if the awkwardness continued much longer.
Ultimately, despite her explanations of superstition and bad vibes, Kim's real reason for sticking it to Rinna in front of cameras was made crystal clear. As Rinna broke down, ready to leave the stage, Kim said, "It's good that you feel bad for a minute because you hurt me." And there you have it, folks. Tit for tat.
Of course, Rinna's no saint or innocent victim here. She is, after all, the woman who told Eden Sassoon that Kim was near death and then tried to pretend she couldn't remember ever having said something so extreme. So, it's hard to know who to feel sorry for at this point in this bitter feud. But we have to admit that, when Kim left the stage with the bunny once again in tow to track Rinna down and try to explain her apparent horrible superstitions, it was a little badass of Rinna to shut her down with a simple, succinct "No."
To be continued...
What did you think of Kim's stunt? Epic or way harsh? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion special concludes with part three on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
