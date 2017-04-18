Of course, Rinna's no saint or innocent victim here. She is, after all, the woman who told Eden Sassoon that Kim was near death and then tried to pretend she couldn't remember ever having said something so extreme. So, it's hard to know who to feel sorry for at this point in this bitter feud. But we have to admit that, when Kim left the stage with the bunny once again in tow to track Rinna down and try to explain her apparent horrible superstitions, it was a little badass of Rinna to shut her down with a simple, succinct "No."

To be continued...

What did you think of Kim's stunt? Epic or way harsh? Sound off in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion special concludes with part three on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)