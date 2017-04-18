If you're dating Taylor Swift , chances are you're going to be photographed from the moment you wake up until you go to sleep.

It's part of the Swift dating playbook, but if you ask her she, too, wishes it could be different. Alas, it's not. There are always going to moments when T.Swift is caught taking a fall stroll with her bae-of-the-moment, or if you're Tom Hiddleston, you're photographed wearing an "I ♥ T.S." tank top. That photo alone was worth millions of words.

In the newest issue of Rolling Stone, Harry Styles sounded off on what it was like to have his romantic outings with the "Style" songstress photographed and easily searchable years later.