Charlize Theron gets what she wants.

When the Oscar winner was pitching Girlboss around Hollywood, some execs had a problem wrapping their heads around the female-centric series.

"One person said to us, 'There are too many girls in this,'" Theron told me with a big laugh. "I was like, 'And your problem is?'"

Girlboss, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, is based on Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso's memoir of the same name. Amoruso launched Nasty Gal Vintage, an online vintage clothing store, when she was just 22. Now 32, she's reportedly worth $280 million.

Theron optioned the book and is the series' executive producer.