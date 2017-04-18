Harry Styles Looks Back on His Romance With Taylor Swift: "Relationships Are Hard"

Harry Styles is opening up about his relationship with Taylor Swift .

The duo dated back in 2012 and their romance was highly documented in photos and in the press. And while the two haven't spoken much about their romance, Styles is looking back on their relationship in the latest issue of Rolling Stone.

One of the most memorable moments from the #Haylor relationship was their Central Park date in New York City. And Styles tells the magazine what he thinks about when he sees pictures from that day.

"When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age," he explains. "And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier."

Styles continued, "I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date."

What else did Styles have to say about his relationship with Swift? Take a look at the E! News video above to see all of the scoop on #Haylor!

