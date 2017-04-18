Harry Styles is opening up about his relationship with Taylor Swift .

The duo dated back in 2012 and their romance was highly documented in photos and in the press. And while the two haven't spoken much about their romance, Styles is looking back on their relationship in the latest issue of Rolling Stone.

One of the most memorable moments from the #Haylor relationship was their Central Park date in New York City. And Styles tells the magazine what he thinks about when he sees pictures from that day.