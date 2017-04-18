Carmen Electraand Tommy Lee found themselves in each other's company over the weekend.

The Mötley Crüe drummer and bombshell actress reunited in Indio, Calif. for Coachella, where they were photographed not once, but twice, enjoying a variety of performances in close proximity. On the first night of the wildly popular, three-day art and music festival, Carmen was spotted rocking a pair of fishnet stockings and cheeky denim shorts as she trailed behind Tommy, who flashed a smile as he made his way through the crowd.

Two days later, the Baywatch alum and rock star listened to an artist's set in the VIP section together.

And while it's currently unclear what really brought these former lovebirds—who briefly dated in 1999—back together, it didn't take long for fans to begin speculating on the details of their relationship.