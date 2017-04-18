Carmen Electraand Tommy Lee found themselves in each other's company over the weekend.
The Mötley Crüe drummer and bombshell actress reunited in Indio, Calif. for Coachella, where they were photographed not once, but twice, enjoying a variety of performances in close proximity. On the first night of the wildly popular, three-day art and music festival, Carmen was spotted rocking a pair of fishnet stockings and cheeky denim shorts as she trailed behind Tommy, who flashed a smile as he made his way through the crowd.
Two days later, the Baywatch alum and rock star listened to an artist's set in the VIP section together.
And while it's currently unclear what really brought these former lovebirds—who briefly dated in 1999—back together, it didn't take long for fans to begin speculating on the details of their relationship.
Both celebs documented the festivities on their respective social media accounts, and Tommy's son Dylan Jagger Lee appeared to join the duo for the event. Dylan's pops shared a video of the 19-year-old diving into a pool at the desert residence they stayed at, which resembled the same backyard Electra posted to her own Instagram.
She captioned a video of the massive property, "much gratitude to the 1 who gave me the opportunity to stay in this lovely home during Coachella weekend!!!!!!! #thankful"
In 2014, Tommy announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Sofia Toufa, and they were last photographed publicly in June 2016. The 54-year-old was previously married to Pamela Anderson, whom he shares two sons with, and Electra, 44, was last romantically linked to Simon Cowell in 2013 after ending her nearly four-year marriage toDave Navarro in 2007.
Both Tommy and Carmen have yet to comment on whether this is a simple case of friendly exes or if love is indeed in the air.