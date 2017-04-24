Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Blake Lively & More Stylish Stars: Vote for Your All-Time Favorite Met Gala MVP!

by Brett Malec

Beyonce, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

These stylish stars sure know how to shut it down on the Met Gala red carpet!

Over the years, fashionistas like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Blake Lively, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have rocked gorgeous gowns and surprising styles while attending the always glamorous and star-studded event.

But which fashionista is the queen of fashion's biggest night? We'll let you decide!

Look back at these five stars' past Met Gala looks below then vote in our poll for you favorite Met Gala MVP. And to see who wins, watch for the results during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Met Gala special starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT Monday, May 1!

Celebrities Who Hate the Met Gala

Katy Perry, MET Gala MVP

Katy Perry has rocked Moschino, Prada and more.

Gigi Hadid, MET Gala MVP

The mode has worn red DVF and blue Tommy Hilfiger.

Beyonce, MET Gala MVP

The Lemonade singer has chosen Pucci, Armani Privé and Givenchy several times.

Selena Gomez, MET Gala MVP

From left to right, Selena donned a plunging DVF number, a white Vera Wang and a daring Louis Vuitton getup.

Blake Lively, MET Gala MVP

Blake has stunned in Chanel, Gucci, Burberry and more.

Watch E!'s Live From The Red Carpet 2017 Met Gala special starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, May 1st. For complete coverage of fashion's biggest night, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2nd.

TAGS/ 2017 Met Gala , Met Gala , Fashion , Beyoncé , Blake Lively , Gigi Hadid , Katy Perry , Selena Gomez , Top Stories
