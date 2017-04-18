Rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony's separation continue to swirl.
Reports broke Tuesday morning that the NBA star allegedly impregnated another woman, but sources around Carmelo insist, "There is no truth to the pregnancy report."
E! News reported Monday that La La and Carmelo separated. They share one child together, 10-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.
However, another source around La La tells E! News that Carmelo is expecting another child and that he and his wife of seven years won't be reconciling. "They are done. He got this woman pregnant," the source tells E! News. "La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it."
Our source adds that Carmelo was doing well "proving himself" to La La, but then the pregnancy rumors started. "Carmelo did not tell La La," the source adds. "She found out on her own, and at that point it was too late and Carmelo could not dig himself out of it. She still doesn't know the whole truth. He has been messing with strippers for a long time now."
While they're only separated, the source tells us that reconciliation is unlikely. "At this point La La is not willing to save their relationship," the source adds. "The hardest part is having her son hear all this."
On Tuesday La La was spotted without her 20-carat diamond ring.
According to TMZ, the separation was "amicable," but La La already moved out of their joint New York City home and into a place on her own. The last time they were photographed together was on Jan. 12, 2017, when they met up with Gabrielle Union at Cipriani in NYC. About a month later, La La shared a picture cuddling up with her two boys on Valentine's Day as well as a photo of them getting "snowed in" on March 14.
La La and Carmelo tied the knot in July 2010 after a five-year engagement.