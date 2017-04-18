Rumors surrounding Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony's separation continue to swirl.

Reports broke Tuesday morning that the NBA star allegedly impregnated another woman, but sources around Carmelo insist, "There is no truth to the pregnancy report."

E! News reported Monday that La La and Carmelo separated. They share one child together, 10-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

However, another source around La La tells E! News that Carmelo is expecting another child and that he and his wife of seven years won't be reconciling. "They are done. He got this woman pregnant," the source tells E! News. "La La was really upset. She knew he was messing around and they had a moment where they were going to call it quits, but Carmelo wanted to save it."