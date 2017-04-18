Not only has Spacey dominated the award ceremony space recently with Netflix original series House of Cards, but he has actually won a Tony himself. Kevin won Best Featured Actor in a Play in 1991 for Lost in Yonkers. He was also nominated for Best Lead Actor in Play in 1999 for The Iceman Cometh.

While many of us know Kevin from the big screen in movies like Horrible Bosses and 21, he is no stranger to the stage.