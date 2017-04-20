Kim Kardashian is ready for Rob Kardashian to move on.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 36-year-old entrepreneur rushes to her brother's side after he posted Snapchat videos about his latest fight with Blac Chyna and her sudden move out of the house with their daughter Dream Kardashian and all of the nursery furniture.
"I wanted people to know that I'm hurt and this is f--ked up," Rob explains, referring to his social media posts and the alleged texts Chyna sent to her friends about him. "The fact that you say like in a year if he's not getting his s--t together in year I'ma drop him. Like, who are you to say I'ma drop you?!"
"I've always been super cool with her like I have a different relationship with her than like, you know, what you guys have and with Kylie and I always hear her out and stuff, but like just seeing the motives is like what's hurtful," Kim tells him.
"That's what I need to know from her in person," Rob says.
"She'll never tell you!" she responds.
Kim then elaborates in her confessional, "I've always felt like them as a couple just isn't that healthy and I think they know that too. It's not like some secret. Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame Chyna. This just like all has to stop."
But Rob is still extremely upset about the current situation.
"You had a baby with me. I would expect you to be in love with me and you keep saying we're getting married and this and that," he vents. "I would expect all that to be real. I wouldn't expect that to be lies and fake and I wouldn't expect—I believe in you."
Kim eventually concludes, "It's so clear what this relationship is and that they're just not meant to be with each other."
See the emotional aftermath of Rob and Chyna's fight in the clip above!
