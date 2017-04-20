"I've always been super cool with her like I have a different relationship with her than like, you know, what you guys have and with Kylie and I always hear her out and stuff, but like just seeing the motives is like what's hurtful," Kim tells him.

"That's what I need to know from her in person," Rob says.

"She'll never tell you!" she responds.

Kim then elaborates in her confessional, "I've always felt like them as a couple just isn't that healthy and I think they know that too. It's not like some secret. Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame Chyna. This just like all has to stop."