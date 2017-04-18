"Now that you're gone / All that's left is a band of gold..."

After it was reported Monday that La La Anthony had separated from New York Knicks player Carmelo Anthony, the reality star surfaced in New York City Tuesday morning—without the blinding bling of her 20-carat diamond ring. Wearing an Opening Ceremony dress and Christian Louboutin heels, the former MTV VJ was photographed arriving at the Tribeca Film Festival Luncheon and Award Ceremony.

(The athlete upgraded La La's original nine-carat ring for her 33rd birthday in 2012.)

La La and Carmelo have not been seen together since news of their separation was revealed. The exes, who got engaged on Christmas Day in 2004 and tied the knot on July 10, 2010, were last seen together over the weekend at their 10-year-old son Kiyan Anthony's basketball game.