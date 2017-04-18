Splash News
Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh worked up a sweat Monday.
After calling it quits in December, Hilary and Jason got together again in New York City—and only E! News has the exclusive photos of their reunion. "They were playful with each other," an eyewitness reveals. "They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together." While they "weren't holding hands or kissing," the eyewitness insists the actress "seemed very flirty" around Jason.
Jason, who's whipped Jessica Biel and Justin Theroux into shape, seemed to be training Hilary. "They would pause to talk in between workouts," the eyewitness says. "She was laughing a lot."
Hilary is currently in the city to film the fourth season of Younger, returning June 28 on TV Land.
So, why did Hilary and Jason split in the first place?
In Cosmopolitan's February issue, the actress said her working relationship with Jason became too complicated after they began dating—so she fired him. "He's like, 'You don't listen to me anymore! I give up!'" Hilary joked of the Rise Nation founder. "I have a different trainer now."
Hilary added that they had been dating longer than she let on publicly. "We were seeing each other for a while. People don't know the ins and outs of everything. It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie]." And she waited a while before going public via Instagram. "I was like, 'F--k it. He's my boyfriend.' I just needed to make sure it was right. People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?"
After her split with Jason, Hilary began dating musician Matthew Koma. Though it was erroneously reported in mid-March that he'd stopped following her on Instagram, Koma still follows the pop star—as well as her older sister, Haylie Duff, and the official Younger account.
As for the nature of Hilary and Jason's relationship, a Rise Nation rep told E! News Tuesday, "Unfortunately we don't have any insight on that." E! News has also reached out to Hilary's rep.
"I've never been a good dater," Hilary, 29, admitted to Cosmopolitan. "I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to. I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."