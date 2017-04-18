Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh worked up a sweat Monday.

After calling it quits in December, Hilary and Jason got together again in New York City—and only E! News has the exclusive photos of their reunion. "They were playful with each other," an eyewitness reveals. "They were near the bike path on the West Side Highway near Chelsea Piers. They left together and went into her apartment building together." While they "weren't holding hands or kissing," the eyewitness insists the actress "seemed very flirty" around Jason.

Jason, who's whipped Jessica Biel and Justin Theroux into shape, seemed to be training Hilary. "They would pause to talk in between workouts," the eyewitness says. "She was laughing a lot."