Luann D'Agostino's daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, is in legal hot water.

Police confirm to E! News that Victoria was arrested early morning April 7 after she was pulled over in her Land Rover in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving with no headlights. Authorities determined she was intoxicated, so the Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter spent the night in jail. Victoria was arraigned the next morning.

She will appear in court in May. E! News has reached out to Luann for comment.

"I look forward to defending her vigorously in court," Victoria's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., told Page Six.