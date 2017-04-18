Rommel Demano/Getty Images
Luann D'Agostino's daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, is in legal hot water.
Police confirm to E! News that Victoria was arrested early morning April 7 after she was pulled over in her Land Rover in Sag Harbor, New York, for driving with no headlights. Authorities determined she was intoxicated, so the Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter spent the night in jail. Victoria was arraigned the next morning.
She will appear in court in May. E! News has reached out to Luann for comment.
"I look forward to defending her vigorously in court," Victoria's attorney, Edward Burke Jr., told Page Six.
It's been a whirlwind year for the RHONY star, who tied the knot with Tom D'Agostino on New Year's Eve. At the time, E! News learned Luann and Tom's festivities weren't just a wedding; the celebration took place over the course of three days, where attendees partied on yachts and were dazzled with brunches (in addition the actual reception, of course). With so many festivities, Luann had to make sure she was dressed the part of the blushing bride! Naturally, that meant three different dresses, all of which Randi Rahm designed.
"I'm wearing three dresses," she told Steve Harvey. "I wanted to wear like something traditional to walk down the aisle, because Tom has never been married, so I wanted to be his bride. Then, for his birthday, so I was maybe going to sing a little something for him. And then for New Year's Eve, I wanted to wear something really blingy and fun for New Year's, so why not?"
After tying the knot, Luann participated in E! News' E!Q in 42 and revealed she and Tom are inseparable, and even shared that her favorite workout is "sexy time."
As for whether we'll see their love blossom on the show, Luann said probably not.
When asked whether or not Luann would welcome Bravo cameras into their nuptials, she had this to say. "I adore Tom and I want to be happy. I don't want to have the Housewives curse so I don't think it's something that I'm willing to do," she shared with E! News. "I think your husband has to really be into it… Tom is a very private person and I respect that."
No word on whether the fallout from her daughter's arrest will play out on the small screen.
