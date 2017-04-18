Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrissy Metz has been named one of People magazine's "Most Beautiful."
However, if you would have asked her 20 years ago if she'd ever receive such a title, she probably wouldn't have believed you...which is why she felt inspired to write her teenage self an empowering letter about the importance of just being herself—a message we could all use these days.
"Hey, Girl, Hey," she begins the note, which was published in People's Most Beautiful issue. "You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn't the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren't from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers."
She continued, "Contrary to the bill of goods you've been sold, life is not a competition. Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything. We are all on our own journey and YOU are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours to be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you've got to fill ‘er up and keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition."
And her advice only gets better.
"Allow every smile, frown and town you drive through to open your mind, but never close your heart," she added. "One day you will appreciate the upgrade of that cruise control but never take your eye off that winding road you have paved by being courageously you!"
OK, let us grab a tissue real quick...
Meanwhile, the actress is featured in the publication alongside two very important people, her This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson.
Other stars featured in the issue include: Viola Davis, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Watson and more.
Check out the full list on People.com.