Prince William and Kate Middleton are writing a new chapter in the book of royal parenting.

The Duke of Cambridge opened up to CALMzine and revealed that both he and his wife are letting go of the infamous royal "stiff upper lip" strategy when it comes to raising Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Rather, he's focused on garnering an environment in which his kids are both able to express their feelings and emotions.

"Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings," he told the publication. "Over the past year we have visited a number of schools together where we have been amazed listening to children talk about some quite difficult subjects in a clear and emotionally articulate way, something most adults would struggle with."