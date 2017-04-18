Shay Mitchell's High-Waisted Swimsuit Is Igniting Something in All of Us

Everyone who's anyone was in the desert this weekend—Shay Mitchell included.

And while there, the Pretty Little Liars actress hit up Revolve's epic annual party in a high-waisted swimsuit that ignited something in all of us: envy. It's the bathing suit style you didn't know you needed (until the star shared this photo of herself on her Instagram rocking a pair of $395 pink Norma Kamali x Revolve bottoms...while riding a flamingo Funboy pool float).

So where do you go from here? You take in all that inspirational, festival goodness and transfer it into your own backyard (or neighbor's backyard or anywhere with a pool). All you're missing is the fashion-forward swimwear (insert fire emoji (or three) here)—shop the below picks, ASAP!

Under-$100 Swimsuits

Shop the Look

Norma Kamali Bishop Ruched Bandeau Bikini, $100

Wolf & Whistle Fuller Bust Triangle Bikini Top, $45; Wolf & Whistle Cut-Out Bottoms, $30

River Island Black Mesh Insert Bardot Bikini Top, $32; River Island Black Cut Out High Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $26

Mikoh Uluwatu Bikini Top, $112; Mikoh Gold Coast High Waisted Bottom, $112

Missoni Cutout Crochet-Knit Wrap Bikini, $316

Stars' Swimsuit Style

Salinas Spring Bandeau Bikini Top, $72; Salinas Spring High Waisted Bikini Bottom, $77

Rochelle Sara The MC Bikini Top, $240; Rochelle Sara The Emily High-Rise Bikini Briefs, $140

Byrds of Paradise Morrissey Bikini Top, $36; Byrds of Paradise Morrissey High Waist Bikini Bottoms, $38

Tori Praver Swimwear Eva Bikini Top, $98; Tori Praver Swimwear High Waist Bikini Bottom, $98

Zimmermann Winsome Posy Appliqued Bikini, $740

Best One-Piece Swimsuits

Ellejay Araya Top, $112; Ellejay Ally Bottom, $92

Tularosa Nobel Top, $72; Tularosa Nobel High-Waisted Bottom, $74

Fella Bobby Bikini Top, $120; Fella Gregy Striped Bikini Briefs, $100

Seafolly Modern Tribe Action Back Tri Bikini Top, $92; Seafolly Modern Tribe High Lattice Pant, $92

Ward Whillas Osprey Reversible Bandeau Bikini Top, $160; Ward Whillas Faye Reversible Bikini Briefs, $170

Hot Runway Trends at Miami Swim Week 2016

GabiFresh Milestone Convertible Bikini Top, $74; GabiFresh Milestone High Waist Bikini Bottoms, $24

Marysia Palm Springs Scalloped Bikini Top, $150; Marysia Palm Springs Scalloped Bikini, $150

Solid & Striped The Cindy Top, $78; Solid & Striped The Cindy Bottom, $78 

Now get floating!

