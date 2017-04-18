Everyone who's anyone was in the desert this weekend—Shay Mitchell included.

And while there, the Pretty Little Liars actress hit up Revolve's epic annual party in a high-waisted swimsuit that ignited something in all of us: envy. It's the bathing suit style you didn't know you needed (until the star shared this photo of herself on her Instagram rocking a pair of $395 pink Norma Kamali x Revolve bottoms...while riding a flamingo Funboy pool float).

So where do you go from here? You take in all that inspirational, festival goodness and transfer it into your own backyard (or neighbor's backyard or anywhere with a pool). All you're missing is the fashion-forward swimwear (insert fire emoji (or three) here)—shop the below picks, ASAP!