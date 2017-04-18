Richard Simmons Hospitalized for "Severe Indigestion"

Richard Simmons is on the mend.
The 68-year-old fitness guru "was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California," his rep, Michael Catalano, tells ABC News. "After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment."
Simmons is "already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery," Catalano adds.
The vibrant star, who has not made any major public appearances since 2014, signed a new business deal in early April for "merchandising, endorsements and licensing opportunities." His latest venture comes after a podcast, titled Missing Richard Simmons, became a viral sensation.
Last month, the L.A.P.D. visited Simmons' home to conduct a welfare check. They later said he was "perfectly fine," adding, "Right now he is doing what he wants to do, and it is his business."
Days before the L.A.P.D.'s visit, Simmons' rep explained his disappearance from the public eye. "People claim that it happened overnight. It really didn't. We were turning down stuff for years and just kind of quieting down, and when he decides that he wants to come back, that's when he'll come back, and when that will be, I have no idea or if he will at all," Catalano said. "There really isn't anything to report." He added that Simmons just wanted to "live a more private life."