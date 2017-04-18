Richard Simmons Hospitalized for "Severe Indigestion"

Richard Simmons is on the mend.

The 68-year-old fitness guru "was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California," his rep, Michael Catalano, tells ABC News. "After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment."

Simmons is "already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery," Catalano adds.

The vibrant star, who has not made any major public appearances since 2014, signed a new business deal in early April for "merchandising, endorsements and licensing opportunities." His latest venture comes after a podcast, titled Missing Richard Simmons, became a viral sensation.