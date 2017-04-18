7 Stylish, Eco-Friendly Labels That Do Good

Imagine if every time you bought a product you knew exactly where it came from, who made it, but even more importantly you'd know that it's making a positive difference in the world. We don't always have this luxury, but there are many labels that not only create trendsetting, eco-friendly accessories—they also give back in more ways than one.

These brands prove that you don't have to sacrifice style to be eco-friendly and environmentally responsible.

Here are our top 7 labels: