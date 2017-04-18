Jim Carrey's Latest Selfie Will Make You Do a Double Take

The 55-year-old's new 'do also inspired comparison's to Tom Hanks' character in Castaway. In response to all the ribbing, some loyal fans stood up for him and thanked him for bringing sunshine to their day.

"That beard and bunny combo is my motivation for life," someone wrote. "I will be that cool one day."

Meanwhile, Carrey issued a sweet message of his own to his 15 million followers. "Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy," he penned.

The star has been keeping a low profile in recent years, with two films since 2015. While this is not the first time the actor has rocked facial hair, in an upcoming project called The Bad Batch, slated for release in June, the star dons a full gray beard as a grungy nomad in a Texas wasteland.