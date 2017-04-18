EXCLUSIVE!

Charlize Theron "Humbled" by The Fate of the Furious' Record Breaking Opening Weekend

Charlize Theron better keep up her driving skills.

We'd be shocked if the Oscar winner doesn't return for the ninth installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Even so, Theron played coy when I asked her last night if she'd be back. "I don't know, I don't know," she said at the premiere of Girlboss (she's executive producer of the new Netflix series based on the life of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso). "If they don't, I'm going to tell them you said I can."

The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron

Universal Pictures

Theron is a newcomer to The Fast and the Furious, making her debut in the latest flick The Fate of the Furious. The Universal Pictures movie broke global box office records this weekend, bringing in a whopping $529 million.

"I am so humbled to just have the smallest little part in all of this," Theron said. "I thank you everybody at Universal and The Fast and Furious family."

Theron has become quite the action star. In addition to Fast 8's success, she is expected to return for the next Mad Max in her now iconic shaved head role of Furiosa. And then we can't wait to see this summer's Atomic Blonde, her upcoming action thriller in which she stars as a badass M16 spy on the hunt for double agents.

E! News and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

