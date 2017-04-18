Theron is a newcomer to The Fast and the Furious, making her debut in the latest flick The Fate of the Furious. The Universal Pictures movie broke global box office records this weekend, bringing in a whopping $529 million.

"I am so humbled to just have the smallest little part in all of this," Theron said. "I thank you everybody at Universal and The Fast and Furious family."

Theron has become quite the action star. In addition to Fast 8's success, she is expected to return for the next Mad Max in her now iconic shaved head role of Furiosa. And then we can't wait to see this summer's Atomic Blonde, her upcoming action thriller in which she stars as a badass M16 spy on the hunt for double agents.

