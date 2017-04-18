Law & Order: SVU is sending Benson to "The Newsroom" for a ripped-from-the-headlines case that has some striking similarities to a certain cable news network scandal. E! News has your first look at the episode with exclusive images.

In "The Newsroom," Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears on her friend's cable news show to discuss a headline-making rape case and the facts behind it. The live on-air conversation triggers Heidi Sorenson (guest star Bonnie Somerville) to accuse someone of assaulting her. That someone? Her boss, played by Christopher McDonald.